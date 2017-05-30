Pick 3 Flex Pack tickets go on sale June 1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics is offering a Pick 3 Flex Pack ticket package for Jayhawk football games for the 2017 season. As part of the Pick 3 Flex Pack offer, fans have the chance to pick any three home games on the 2017 schedule for one low price. Select a Tier 1 ticket for any three home games for $180 or a Tier 2 ticket to any three home games for just $150. Flex Packs will be available for purchase to the general public starting Thursday, June 1.

KU and third-year head coach David Beaty will begin the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 with a home game against Southeast Missouri State. The Jayhawks will also host nonconference opponent Central Michigan (Sept. 9/Family Weekend, Band Day).

Five Big 12 rivals will visit Lawrence, including West Virginia (Sept. 23/Jayhawks for a Cure), Texas Tech (Oct. 7/Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), Kansas State (Oct. 28/Sunflower Showdown), Baylor (Nov. 4/Salute to Service) and Oklahoma (Nov. 18/Senior Day, Youth Football Day).

Season tickets for the seven-game home schedule are now on sale for as low as $110. Single game tickets will be available starting August 1.

For additional information regarding Kansas football tickets contact the Kansas Sales Team by calling 800-34-HAWKS or in-person at the Allen Fieldhouse ticket office. Tickets can also be purchased via KUTickets.com.

Kansas Athletics will also be offering group discounts and unique fan experiences to Kansas football games for any group, business or organization of 15+. To inquire about bringing your group to Memorial Stadium, please contact the Group Sales Department at 785-864-6221 or dpaul@kuathletics.com.