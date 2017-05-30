Opal Mae Walker, age 89 passed-away very peacefully on Friday May 26th 2017 at the Marion Assisted Living Center in Marion, Kansas. Opal was born on July 20th 1927 to Merle and Leta Brewer in Peabody, Kansas. She married Kenneth Wayne Walker on June 25th 1950 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Peabody, Kansas. Opal was predominately a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker thru-out her life, but also found the time to work at Tri-County Mental Health services and sell Avon.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Wayne in 1990, younger son Steven in 2012, and her brothers Bob, Keith, and Melvin. Opal is survived by her elder son Dennis and his wife Nadine, grandsons Jarred and his wife Julie, and Brandon and his wife Amanda and their 2 children Lanie Mae and Griffin, her sister Nadine and her husband Ray, her brother Jim and his wife Carol, and sister-in-law Betty(Keith’s wife) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral service being held on Saturday, June 3, 2017, 9 a.m. at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Burial at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, Kansas.