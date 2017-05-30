Man allegedly hits neighbor with bat



A 39-year-old Salina man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a neighbor before hitting another with a metal baseball bat, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Authorities said that Latishia Ford, 29, and Nicholas Albany, 38, were sitting on a porch on the 400 block of Baker sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday, when a neighbor, George Wagner, came out of his house with what appeared to be a black handgun. Capt. Forrester said he allegedly threatened Ford before going back inside his home.

Albany then went to confront Wagner, knocking on his door. Capt. Forrester said that Wagner answered the door swinging a metal bat, allegedly hitting Albany in the face. Authorities were called and Wagner was taken into custody.

Wagner was booked into the Saline County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery. Authorities found a black BB gun and two metal bats in his residence.