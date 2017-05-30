Lupe Garcia, 94, passed away Thursday, May 25th, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 31, 1922 in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Bruno and Sereiana (Hernandez) Gonzalez. Growing up in Oklahoma, Lupe attended local schools. On September 17, 1938, she was married to D.T. Sanchez in Wichita. He preceded her in death in 1956. On November 9, 1967, Lupe was married to Thomas Garcia in Oklahoma City. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. She enjoyed quilting, needle work, and Kansas State Football. Thomas preceded her death April 3, 2002. Lupe was a member of the St. Andrews Catholic Church. She was also preceded in death by: grandson, Mathew Sanchez; three sisters, Bessie Diaz, Mary Soliz, Shirley Gomez and a brother, Pete Diaz.

Lupe is survived by: two daughters, Patty (Wayne) Feazel of San Antonio, Texas and Irene (David) Nevitt of Abilene; five sons, Linus Sanchez of Abilene, Hank (Fran) Sanchez of Abilene, Alexander(Jody) Sanchez of Salina, George (Sharolyn) Sanchez of Manchester and Andy Sanchez of Blue Springs, Missouri; sister, Ruby Bale of Wichita and brother, Frank Diaz of Wichita; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Friday, June 2nd, at the St. Andrews Catholic Church with Fr. Abraham Panthalanickal officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 PM with a Parish Rosary recited at 6:30 PM Thursday June 1st at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the St. Andrews School Tuition Fund. They may be left at the Church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.