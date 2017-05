ATCHINSON COUNTY – A Kansas man died in a farming accident Monday in Atchison County.

Just after 2p.m., Michael Bodenhausen, 64, Muscotah, was operating a Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV spraying thistles on farm ground north of Muscotah, according to Sheriff Jack Laurie in a media release.

The ATV rolled and landed on top of Bodenhausen.

Just after 9p.m.Bodenhausen was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the coroner’s office in Kansas City for further investigation.