Kan. man hospitalized; motorcycle swerved to avoid archery target in road

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an injury accident

Just after 4:30p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita, according to Tuesday’s media briefing.

The investigation determined a motorcycle driven by a 59-year-old man was westbound on Kellogg. A large archery target fell out of the bed of a westbound pickup. The motorcycle rider swerved and hit the retaining wall. He was transported to local hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Officers eventually were able to speak to the pickup driver. There is no word of possible charges in the accident. Police reminded drivers to make certain they tie down items they are transporting to avoid similar accidents.

Name of the driver and victim were not released.