Kan. GOP leader: Talks delaying debate on concealed guns bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislative leader says negotiations between the National Rifle Association and the University of Kansas Health System are delaying debate on a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of public hospitals.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Tuesday that GOP leaders are waiting to see whether the talks result in a compromise before the Senate considers the bill.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The Senate’s measure would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes, the KU health system and the university’s teaching hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Gun-rights advocates want to narrow the bill.