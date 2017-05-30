Fire consumes hay barn west of Salina

Authorities believe an electric wire sparked a fire that caused over $100,000 in damage to a hay barn west of Salina Friday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that first responders were called to 901 South Hedville shortly after 5 p.m. on May 26 for a reported hay barn on fire. Rural Fire District #3 responded, calling for assistance from RFD#7 as the fire spread.

DS&O Electric Cooperative had to be called out when first responders found live electric wires on the ground. The electricity was shut off and fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

According to Sheriff Soldan, the barn contained hay, severals all-terrain vehicles, a loader, and fencing supplies and equipment. The total loss was estimated at $150,000. There were no reported injuries.