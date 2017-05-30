Eight Sporting KC players on fan ballot for 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

( May 30, 2017 ) — Major League Soccer today unveiled the fan ballot for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which features eight representatives from all 22 teams as nominated by media. The following Sporting Kansas City players are eligible for fan voting: Goalkeeper: Tim Melia

Defenders (3): Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi

Midfielders (2): Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber

Forwards (2): Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fan voting for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI is now available through the free MLS app and the EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge. Fans can continue to vote their favorite players to the Fan XI via the online ballot at SportingKC.com/vote starting this Saturday at 9 a.m. CT. Fan voting will run until June 30. Ten players – one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and two forwards – with the highest combined votes will be named to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game. VOTE NOW: Download the free MLS app to make your Fan XI picks In addition, the 11th player on the Fan XI will be determined by the EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge. Fans can vote one forward into the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target by scoring goals in EA SPORTS FIFA 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system, and the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system through June 30. The forward with the most votes – one goal equals one vote – on June 30 will occupy the final forward spot on the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI. The MLS All-Stars will face Spanish La Liga champion and UEFA Champions League finalist Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 2 in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The summer showcase will kick off at8 p.m. CT on FS1 and UniMás. The 24 players named 2017 MLS All-Stars include the Fan XI, 11 additional players selected by MLS All-Stars head coach Veljko Paunovic of the Chicago Fire, and two selections from MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia has starred between the posts through 14 games, leading MLS with seven shutouts and a 78.2 save percentage while ranking second in goals against average (0.71) and third in saves (43). Center backs Matt Besler and Ike Opara have allowed just six goals in the 12 matches they have started together, while Graham Zusi ranks second in MLS with 23 chances created from open play at the right back position. Midfielder Benny Feilhaber leads the above-mentioned category with 24 chances created from open play, recording two goals and three assists this season. Fellow midfielder Roger Espinoza, meanwhile, has started all 14 games for the Western Conference leaders. Forwards Dom Dwyer and Gerso are tied for the team lead with five goals apiece. Dwyer scored his five goals during a five-game stretch from April 9-May 3 before Gerso bagged the seventh MLS hat-trick in club history on May 17 when he scored three second-half goals in a 3-0 win over defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders FC. The 26-year-old Designated Player is second in MLS with 31 dribbles completed and tied for second with 81 touches in the opponent’s box.