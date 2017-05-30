Detroit tops Royals; Duffy out 6-to-8 weeks with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers came from behind to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Monday night.

The Tigers scored four runs in the eighth, highlighted by Cabrera’s two-run single. Cabrera, who reached base four times, walked with the bases loaded in a six-run Detroit fifth inning.

Joakim Soria (2-2), who is 0-for-3 in save situations, retired none of the five batters he faced in the eighth and four scored. He allowed three singles, walked two and allowed a run on a wild pitch.

Martinez hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Mike Minor to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead.

Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and doubled in his first three at-bats, but flied out to end the seventh. No Royal has hit for the cycle since Hall of Famer George Brett in 1990.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-5) was credited with the victory.

Earlier on Monday, the Royals placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list with an oblique strain and say the left-hander is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

Duffy was injured Sunday while covering first base at Cleveland.

Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday: “He’s going to be out for a while.”

Duffy, who was the Royals’ opening day starter, is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 starts. He allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks in four-plus innings in a 10-1 loss Sunday to the Indians.

Duffy says: “This stinks man. I’m very bummed out today. The boys are going to pick me up. I’ll be fresh and ready to go in six to eight (weeks). I’m going to try to come back sooner than that.”

The Royals purchased the contract of left-hander Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha. He will make his major league debut Tuesday, starting against Detroit. Skoglund was 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in eight Pacific Coast League starts.