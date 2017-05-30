The Salina Post

Catbacker Tour and K-State Day at the K Headline Busy Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics is headed to Kansas City this week as the month-long, 23-stop Catbacker Tour rolls through town on Wednesday and Thursday, while K-State Day at the K caps the week’s activities on Friday night.

The events begin Wednesday with the KC (Northland) Catbacker stop – free and open to the public – at 5 p.m. at the Zona Rosa Town Center, followed by Thursday’s event in Atchison and the annual Kansas City Catbacker program at the Ritz Charles in Overland Park. The Atchison family fun day activities will be held at Willie’s from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., while doors at the Ritz Charles will open at 5 p.m. All kids who attend any Catbacker event this summer will receive a free t-shirt.

