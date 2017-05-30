Burglar trips alarm at local business

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy responded to 144 East Farrelly early Monday morning after a burglar tripped the alarm at a local business. The deputy arrived to find a broken window and the business owner reported cash missing from the register.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that Lang Diesel Inc. had their alarm tripped at 1:34 a.m. on May 29. Authorities reported that the burglar broke the window on an overhead door to gain entry. They stole $100 from the register before fleeing through a walk-through door.

Authorities are still investigating the break-in.