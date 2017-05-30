Blanche I. Schille, age 98, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2107 at the Mount Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Kansas. She was born on November 3, 1918 in Concordia, Kansas to Henry and Kitty (Lawless) Freeby.

She married Leo Schille in 1940 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Concordia.

Blanche was a homemaker and worked for Rite-Way Laundry for 25, years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Altar Society, American Legion and VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

Survivors include her two daughters, Betty J. Strait, Humble, TX.; Carolyn Sue Klawitter, Hutchinson, MN.; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo in 1984, a son and one grandson.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 with family receiving friends after the Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Concordia, with Fr. David Metz officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Mount Joseph Senior Village c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.