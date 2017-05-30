Barbara Dale McSwain, 76, Delphos, passed away May 27, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center in Minneapolis, Kansas after a short illness. She was born Barbara Dale Alderson on November 19, 1940 in Delphos, Kansas to Dale and Helen (Copple) Alderson and was a graduate of Delphos High School. Raising her children as a single mother, Barbara worked as a cake decorator and was also a long-term employee at Wal-Mart traveling across the country on remodeling teams and later in the Wal-Mart deli in Concordia, Kansas. She worked up until just a few weeks before her death. She loved traveling, being with her extended family and enjoyed making cakes for many of their weddings.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, son Terry McSwain, granddaughter Helena Naugle, sister Deanna Keim, and her long-term canine companion Daisy May.

Survivors include brother Paul and wife Patty Alderson of Salina, stepbrothers Dennis and wife Robin Alderson of Jackson, MO and Dana and wife Sherri Alderson of McPherson, stepsister Donna and husband Jocky Stratton of Minneapolis.

Surviving children include daughter Jeanette and husband Tom Naugle of Edenton, NC and son Chuck and wife Cindy McSwain of Wichita.

Surviving grandchildren include Tommy and wife Kim Naugle of Delphos, Tabby and wife Jen Morrison of Chesapeake, VA, Michael and wife Maggie McSwain of Colwich, Patrick and wife Myra McSwain of Salina, and Brian McSwain of Lawrence and step-grandchildren Emily, Mary and Andrew Henning of Wichita.

Surviving great-grandchildren are Andrew, Liam and Kairi Naugle, Patrick and Connor Thomson, Caden and Mackenzie Davis, and Gracie, Gabriel, Emilene and Samuel McSwain.

Barbara also leaves special family caregivers Sandy and husband Matt Fruits and Jenna and husband Chris Kendall and families and a host of other beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2–8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, with family present from 5-7 p.m., at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Delphos Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name, to be designated at a later date for the Delphos City Square.