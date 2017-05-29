USGS reports 8th earthquake in Kansas this month

SUMNER COUNTY – Another small earthquake hit Kansas Sunday. The quake at 3:17p.m. measured a magnitude 2.6 and was centered approximately 8 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

This is the eighth quake in Kansas this month.

On Thursday May 25, the USGS reported a 2.6 quake ten miles west of Belle Plaine.

A 2.8 magnitude quake hit near Mankato in Jewell County on May 23. A 3.4 quake was reported in the same area on Saturday, May 20.

A pair of small earthquakes were reported in Harper County early Friday, May 19. A 2.7 magnitude quake hit 10 miles northwest of Conway Springs on May 10.

The agency reported a 3.5 magnitude quake in Harper County on May 5.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.