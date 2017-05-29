Micro-surfacing Roadway Maintenance

On Tuesday, May 30, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Tues, May 30 Montrose, South St to Crawford Front, Ash to Iron Canterbury, Royal to Glenshire Melrose, Knollcrest to Fairdale Harsh, 9th to 5th Harsh, 3rd to East End of 3rd Wed, May 31 Pinnacle, Magnolia to Lakeview

Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated.