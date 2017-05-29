Micro-surfacing Roadway Maintenance

On Tuesday, May 30, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
|
Tues, May 30
|
Montrose, South St to Crawford
|
Front, Ash to Iron
|
Canterbury, Royal to Glenshire
|
Melrose, Knollcrest to Fairdale
|
Harsh, 9th to 5th
|
Harsh, 3rd to East End of 3rd
|
Wed, May 31
|
Pinnacle, Magnolia to Lakeview
Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated.
