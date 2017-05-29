The Salina Post

Micro-surfacing Roadway Maintenance

On Tuesday, May 30, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Tues, May 30

Montrose, South St to Crawford

Front, Ash to Iron

Canterbury, Royal to Glenshire

Melrose, Knollcrest to Fairdale

Harsh, 9th to 5th

Harsh, 3rd to East End of 3rd

Wed, May 31

Pinnacle, Magnolia to Lakeview

Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated.

