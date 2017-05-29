Kansas suspect in stolen vehicle escapes after chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are looking for the driver who fled a Monday morning chase.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a Chrysler 300 traveling near the intersection of 17th and Belle in Topeka with a flat passenger side front tire, according to a media release.

The driver failed to stop at two red lights. Police located the vehicle at 17th and Gage and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away and police, considering the driver had already run two red lights and could be a danger to the public, decided to pursue the vehicle.

Further south on Gage, the driver fled the vehicle on foot. The suspect is described as a black male wearing khaki pants and a blue and white tank top. A K-9 unit was unable to locate the suspect.

An investigation indicated the vehicle was stolen, according to police.