Kansas inmate sentenced for attacking guard

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A prison inmate who was eligible for release in July will instead spend more time in prison after attacking a guard at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Eddie Nunez was sentenced Friday to four years and seven months in prison for attacking the guard in January 2013.

Nunez was serving time for a 2005 second-degree intentional murder conviction out of Seward County when he attacked officer Holly Seaver on his prison cellblock.

Seaver testified during Nunez’s trial that the attack was unprovoked and unexpected. She suffered a black eye and numerous bruises.