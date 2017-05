Debbie Lynn Halstrom, 61, passed away May 14, 2017. She was born February 16, 1956 in Denver, CO to Bud and Wynona Halstrom.​

Debbie is survived by her son, Colton Halstrom (Amanda) of York, NE; son, Randy Halstrom of York, NE; nephew, Terry Halstrom of Englewood, CO; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo Halstrom of Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Terry Sr. and David Halstrom.

Services are to be determined.