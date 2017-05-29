Carl E. Choitz, 74, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Wilson, KS. He was born May 19, 1943 in Ellsworth to Emil and Dora Choitz.

Carl was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where he was a farmer, welder working at A1 welding shop, and did custom bailing. He also worked at Eschbaugh advertising in Wilson. Carl was a life member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he was baptized June 20, 1943. He married Esther Schnepp Umbarger on January 14, 1987 in Beatrice, NE. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Norman, Gilbert, George, and Harry Choitz; sisters, Ruth Williams and Mabel Anschutz; and step-daughter, Theresa Mehl.

Carl is survived by step-sons, David Eckel and Stanley Umbarger; step-daughter, DeAnna Simms; special friend, Edith Schriner of Salina; brothers, Lawrence, Emil Jr., Frank, and Ralph Choitz all of Ellsworth; and many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with family present 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, north Ellsworth with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.