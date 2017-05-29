Alfred Alexander Steponick, 61, of Salina, Kansas, passed away at his home Saturday, May 27th, 2017.

Alfred was born in Russell, Kansas on January 16, 1956, a son of the late Lucille (Stoppel) and Alexander Steponick.

On August 27th, 1977 he married Sharon Steponick (Potter) in Russell, Kansas; together they enjoyed nearly 40 years together.

Al has worked in retail sales most of his life, locally at Lowe’s, Waters True Value, and Sunflower Pool & Spa. He really enjoyed helping his customers find exactly what they need and figure out how to fix their own problems.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister, Alane Radke.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Steponick of the home; two sisters, Cleo Mounday wife of Don, and Marilyn Weidner wife of Steve, and two sisters-in-law, Pam Beck wife of Bob, and Vicki Richards wife of Curt. Al also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends to cherish his memories.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31, from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina.

Funeral service will be held at United Methodist Church of the Cross, Salina, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1st, with Reverend Loren Drummond officiating. The family requests casual attire for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salina Shares in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, KS 67401.