Wanda N. Dreibelbis

(November 11, 1929 – May 27, 2017)

Beloit Funeral Services for Wanda N. Dreibelbis, age 87 of Beloit, will be 10 AM, Wednesday, May 31, at the McDonald-Roberts Funeral Home. Mrs. Dreibelbis died Saturday, May 27 at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include daughters; Linda Wood, West Valley City, UT, Patience Walter, Topeka, KS, Penelope Cox, Beloit, and Lora Dreibelbis of Salt Lake City, UT; Sons; Ted of Kennewick WA, and Tim of Beloit. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1PM-8PM with family present from 5PM-7PM. Burial will be at 3PM on Wednesday in Valley Township Cemetery in Haven, KS. Memorials may be given to the Perdue House, Alzheimer’s Association, or TOPS Club, Inc. McDonald-Roberts Funeral Service is handling arrangements.