Kansas teen dead, another hospitalized after rollover crash

HODGEMAN COUNTY – One person died in an accident just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Alvaro Velasquez-Lorenzo, 19, Dodge City, was southbound on 210 Road two miles south of Kansas 156.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled left of center and the driver overcorrected. The Toyota rolled multiple times and came to rest in the west ditch.

A passenger Nicolas Velasquez-Ortiz, 19, Dodge City, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Beckwith Mortuary.

Velasquez-Lorenzo was transported to the Hodgeman County Health Center.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.