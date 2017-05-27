Waylon R. Hatfield, 10 months, of Salina, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017. He was born June 29, 2016, in Salina to Michael Hatfield and Sierra Machnicki.

Waylon was always a happy boy, he always loved life and was a momma’s boy. He was also known as “Poco,” a nickname given by his grandparents.

Left to mourn his passing are his parents; brothers, Kaden Hatfield, Mason Hatfield, Michael Hatfield and Hayden Hatfield, all of Salina; grandparents, Frank and Catherine Salazar, of Beverly, and Troy Machnicki, of Lincoln; uncle, Dominick Machnicki (fiancée Meaghan Wellman), of Topeka; and great-grandmother, Lois Rael, of Bennington.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael Hatfield and Linda Vogt; great-grandparents, Boyd and Carol Hatfield, and Frank Rael Jr.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Bennington Cemetery, with Father Don Zimmerman as celebrant.

Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.