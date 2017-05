The event will continue as scheduled but Street Eats and Beats has been moved indoors to Mead Lumber, 707 North Broadway. “Attendees can park on the East side of the building and come in through the backdoors.”

“We hope everyone will still be able to make it out to Mead Lumber to join us on the fun! We are confident that the event will still be a great family event, full of food, rocking music, and fun children’s events,” said Hayley Morrical, a Chamber spokesperson.