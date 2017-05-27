Storm provides another round of good moisture for Salina, region

SALINE COUNTY-Friday’s night’s spring storm provided another round of significant rainfall to Saline County and the region.

While the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings in northwest Kansas due to heavy rain. The moisture through the early morning Saturday in north central Kansas was more manageable.

Residents in Saline County reported .34 to .50 inches of moisture. Lincoln and Ellsworth County recorded just more than .60 inches of rain.

Dickinson County received approximately .35 inches of moisture. Only a trace of moisture fell in McPherson County

The National Weather Service forecast call for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a 10 percent chance Saturday night. Sunshine is forecast on Sunday.