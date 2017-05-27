Severe thunderstorm potential increasing



The severe thunderstorm potential is increasing for areas generally along, and east, of the I-35/I-135 Corridor this afternoon & this evening. Areas at greatest are along, and southeast, of a line from around Yates Center, through Fredonia, to extreme Southwest Montgomery County where very large hail, perhaps tennis ball-sized, 60 to 70 mph winds, and tornadoes are all possible. (Orange-shaded areas.) Severe thunderstorms forecast for the remainder of Southeast Kansas & much of South-Central Kansas may produce hail golf ball-sized hail and winds around 60 mph. (Yellow-shaded areas.) If you live in the above areas, the forecast should be monitored closely, especially in far Southeast Kansas!