Mike Karel, 76, passed away Saturday, May 27th, in Abilene. He was born March 15, 1941 in Ravenna, Nebraska, the son of Herbert and Elsie (Bower) Karel. Growing up in Ravenna, Mike attended local schools and graduated from Ravenna High School with the class of 1959. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. In October of 1978, Mike married Jarolyn K. Roberson. All of their married life was spent in Enterprise. He is preceded in death by parents and a sister.

Mike is survived by: wife, Jarolyn of Enterprise; daughter, Katie (Roy) Murry of Kansas City, Missouri; son David (Ann Marie) Karel of Queen Creek, Arizona; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned.