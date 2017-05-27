Marvin Louis Rauch, 88, of Lyons, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. Marvin was born February 17, 1929, in Millersburg, Iowa the son of Albert and Laura Voekel Rauch. Marvin graduated from Deep River High School, Deep River, Iowa. He has resided in Lyons since 1960, formerly of Garden City and Hutchinson. He worked as a Farm Bureau Insurance representative from 1955 to his retirement in 1985. Marvin was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lyons. On March 13, 1950, he married Margaret Marcene Watts in Ottawa, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include; son, Marvin Rauch Jr. and wife Lori, Little River; daughters, Marcia Kepley and husband Dee, Sterling, Melinda Browning and husband Ray, Lyons, Michelle Sauer and husband Joe, Geneseo; 9 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd and James Rauch; sister, Betty Ann Herren; and a great granddaughter, Emmy Strong. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church, Lyons with Rev. Tom Thierfelder officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, May 29, 2017 with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.