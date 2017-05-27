Marilyn Goodwin, age 89, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, KS. She was born on July 20, 1927 in Hollis, KS to Gaylord & Fern (Larson) Campbell.

Marilyn attended schools in Cloud County. She married Lynn Goodwin on Jan. 9, 1946 in Beloit, KS. He preceded her on March 8, 1977. Marilyn was a book keeper for her husband’s plumbing & electrical business and then worked as a clerk at Wal-Mart for over 14 years. She was later married to Glen Leo Hoober from 1979 until 2004. She was a member of The Baptist Church., American Legion Auxiliary, E.H.U. & the sewing & quilting circle at church.

She is survived by her sons; Michael Goodwin (Sheba), Lake Hamilton, FL, John Goodwin (Rita), Belleville, Larry Goodwin (Linda), Lakewood, CO & Jerry Goodwin (Susan Duff), Derby; step-son, BJ Hoober, Concordia; step-daughter, Amy Hoober, Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Norma Price, Clyde; brother, Robert Campbell (Linda), Salina; 11 grandchildren & 29 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Goodwin and Glen Leo Hoober; her parents; brothers, Jack, Junior & Frank Campbell; a granddaughter, Amy Robbins & a daughter in law, Nancy Goodwin.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Pastor Mark McGregor officiating. Burial will follow at Hollis Cemetery, Hollis, KS. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 12-9 pm with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm all at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Meadowlark Hospice & Sunset Nursing Home in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.