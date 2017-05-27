Mabel M. Anschutz, 89, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Ellsworth. She was born September 12, 1927 in Ellsworth to Emil and Dora Choitz.

A lifetime resident of Ellsworth, Mabel was a retired nurse’s aide and homemaker. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Ellsworth.

Mabel married Dale H. Anschutz on October 11, 1953 in Ellsworth. He survives her. She is also survived by daughter, Lois (Gilbert) Wenz of Holyrood, KS and their children Amy (Robert) Vibbert and Melissa (Matt) Taylor; daughter, Connie (Will) Dickinson of Ellsworth and their daughter Tiffany (Daniel) Harders; son, Alan (Kim) Anschutz of Bella Vista, AR and their children Travis Anschutz and Amanda (Garrett) Gittlein; son, Gale (Lisa) Anschutz of Rose Hill, KS and their children Savanna and Brianna Anschutz; nine great grandchildren; and brothers, Frank, Lawrence, Emil Jr., Carl, and Ralph Choitz all of Ellsworth.

Visitation: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with family present from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.