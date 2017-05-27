Gregory Scott Wallace, 69, of Salina, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at Salina Regional Hospital. He was born June 9, 1947, in Alabama, and raised in Fredonia, Kan., the son of Spencer and Julia Wallace. He worked and raised his family in Salina.

Greg was a creator that had a desire to make everything he touched better, and was a devoted volunteer at Trinity United Methodist Church.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves behind: his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Wallace; sons, Spencer Wallace (Sondra), and Scott Wallace (Angela); grandchildren, Alexander, Mallory, Aleah, and Makenna; sister, Kathy Wallace; and many friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Salina.

Memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.