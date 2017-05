Crews will be providing regularly scheduled sanitation collection on Monday, May 29, 2017. However, the landfill will close at 2:00 p.m. and will resume regular hours on Tuesday, May 30. Additionally, the Household Hazardous Waste and General Services facilities will be closed.

If you have any questions concerning your collection schedule or these other facilities, please call General Services at 309-5750 for more information.