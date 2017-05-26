Thursday’s storm brought hail and high winds to Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY -Thursday evenings storm brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to across western Kansas.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 miles-per-hour were reported across the region including in Ellis, Ness and Trego County, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms in Ellis and NE Rush continues to produce strong damaging winds. At 856 pm Hays airport reported 69 mph wind gust.#kswx — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 26, 2017

The agency also reported hail from .88 to 1.75 inches fell in many areas.

Just after 3p.m. Mountain Daylight Time Thursday, the National Weather Service in Goodland issued the first of many watches and warnings for northwest Kansas. The storm moved out of eastern Colorado and down Interstate 70 throughout the evening.

Severe t-storms possible late this afternoon/evening. Main threat up to baseball hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes also possible. pic.twitter.com/RqXS5xecGV — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 26, 2017

There are no reports of serious damage from Thursday’s storm. Another round of possible severe weather is in the forecast for the Memorial Day Weekend.