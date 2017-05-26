Suspect in fatal Manhattan shooting captured in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Wichita reported the arrest of 38-year-old Steven Harris. He is wanted in connection with a shooting death in Manhattan.

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Wichita reported the arrest of 38-year-old Steven Harris. He is wanted in connection with a shooting death in Manhattan.

Police took Harris and his girlfriend Cora Brown into custody Thursday evening at a motel in Wichita.

Just before 6p.m. on Sunday May 21, police received several 911 calls stating there had been a shooting on Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing, they found one male, identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, dead from gunshot wounds.

A second man was found on scene, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was lifeflighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka in critical condition.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for Harris in connection with the shooting.