Salina women held at gunpoint

Salina Police responded to the 2200 block of Wesley early this morning after two women reported being held at gunpoint, Salina Police sgt. James Feldman said.

One of the victims was in the yard around 1 a.m. this morning, when two men with handguns approached her. They held her at gunpoint, gaining access to the house, where the second victim was. They told police that the men demanded money, but left empty-handed.

The suspects were wearing bandanas but no other description was given.

There was no loss to the victims and no injuries were reported. The case is still under investigation, according to sgt. Feldman.

