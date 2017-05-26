Ronald “Tiny” L. Budreau, age 79, entered into rest on, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at his residence in rural Concordia, Kansas. Ron was born February 10, 1938 in Concordia, Kansas to Louis and Lena (Hubert) Budreau.

He was a 1955 graduate of Catholic High in Concordia. On May 25, 1959 he married Anita Bessette at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Concordia, Kansas.

Ron loved gardening and operated his own Vegetable Stand which he provided his home grown vegetables from his large garden for several years. Ron also later worked for Farm Bureau Insurance Company as an Insurance Agent for many years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Farm Bureau.

Besides gardening his hobbies include hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family, friends, and most of all his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Anita of the home, daughter, Cindy Barrett, Scandia, KS.; son, Danny Budreau (Julie), Cedar Falls, IA.; daughters, Tina Torgler, Wichita, KS.; Brenda Siebold (Randy), Clay Center, KS.; brother, LeRoy Budreau, Lincoln, KS.; sister-in-law, Emma Budreau, Jamestown, KS.; sister-in-law, Pat Hamel, Topeka, KS.; brother-in-law, Jerry Bessette (Linda), Topeka, KS., 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leon Budreau, sister-in-law, Connie Budreau.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., on Friday, May 26, 2017 with a Vigil Service followed by a Rosary Service that will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday evening all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas. Family will receive friends after the Vigil/Rosary Service.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Fr. David Metz officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas.