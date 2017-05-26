Monster trucks on display in Salina this afternoon



99KG will be kicking off the Memorial Day weekend with monster trucks, free food and Bounce-A-Roos. Salinans can get a sneak preview of the Monster Jam trucks and drivers that will compete at the Solomon Valley Raceway by visiting the 99KG studio, located at 1825 South Ohio, this afternoon.

Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Nitro Menace, Warrior, Wild Thang, Barbarian and Jailbird, driven by 17-year-old Kaylyn Migues, will be on display from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Pizza Hut, Buffalo Wild Wings and Fun Foods will provide free food. Bounce-A-Roos will also be bringing inflatables for the children.

The monster trucks will compete in the 2017 Midwest Championship at the Solomon Valley Raceway this Sunday. Tickets for the competition are $20 but can be purchased for $9.99 at the free event this afternoon.