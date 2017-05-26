Man found hiding on porch after ditching vehicle downtown



Seatbelt enforcement in downtown Salina sparked a pursuit yesterday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the driver was found hiding on a porch after ditching his vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the driver of a white 1992 Chevy Silverado around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Soldan said that the deputy was running seatbelt enforcement. When the patrol vehicle turned around to make contact with the driver, near the intersection of Santa Fe and Republic, he took off.

The driver took the deputy on a brief pursuit through several residential neighborhoods before ditching the vehicle in the middle of the street on the 100 block of East Minneapolis. Authorities searched the area for about 15 minutes before a Salina Police officer noticed a bookshelf askew on an enclosed back porch.

Sheriff Soldan said good police work led to the arrest of 39-year-old Jeremy Welch, Culver, who was found hiding behind the shelf.

Welch was booked into the Saline County Jail and faces felony obstruction charges as well as multiple traffic violations.