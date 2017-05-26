John W. McKinney, 69, passed away May 25, 2017. He was born October 4, 1947 in Ellsworth, KS to Johnnie William and Pearl (Wright) McKinney. He married Theresa Sheridan in Bushton, KS on August 1, 1967.

John is survived by his wife, Theresa McKinney of Salina; daughter, Shelly McKinney (David Cherry) of Salina; son, Damon McKinney (Lezlie) of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Sydney Holt, Andrew Holt, Kylie McKinney, and Jace McKinney; great grandchildren, KaMyah Holt; brother, Ronald “Butch” McKinney (Diane) of Ellsworth; and sister, Debbie Thomas of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill McKinney; sister, Shirley Nienke; and brother, Michael McKinney.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with family present from 6-7 p.m. and a vigil/rosary service at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the Carneiro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carneiro Cemetery or Moundridge EMT, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

John took great pride in serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

John loved supporting and following his grandchildren and loved little Miss KaMyah, his great granddaughter.

John was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Upon retirement, John rekindled his passion for horses, thoroughly enjoying riding and supporting all of his fellow horsemen in Cowboy Mounted Shooting. He easily rode eight miles a day and sometimes twice a day. He had a strong admiration for John Wayne and could quote lines from every movie he ever made.

John also loved to two-step and could dance till the bar shut down.