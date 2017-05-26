First clue for community-wide treasure-hunt was released

“An Interrupted Flow.”

The community-wide treasure-hunt begins Friday, May 26, 2017, when a hand-crafted art medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in Salina. Clues will be released to the Medallion Quest Clues news feed on the Medallion Quest page of the River Festival website daily until the medallion is found. Clues will also be posted on the west entry doors of the Arts and Humanities office located at 211 W. Iron Ave.

A Festival Medallion Quest Weekend Package will be awarded to the first-eligible person to find the medallion and follow its direction to claim the prize. The prize package ensures that the lucky sleuth has a great time at this year’s Festival.

The prize package includes:

$2,000 cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used toward purchases in the Fine Art Show, Four Rivers Craft Show, or the Art/Craft Demonstration Area

Four Festival admission Buttons

One on-ground Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

Invitation for four to the Festival’s Art Patron Party on June 8th

Assorted Festival T-shirts, entertainer’s CDs, and other Festival memorabilia