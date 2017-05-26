C. L. Adams, 81, of rural Cuba, KS, the son of Daymon Edward Adams and Viola Pearl (Day) Adams, was born October 28, 1935 in Callao, MO and passed away on May 16, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Cuba Presbyterian Church, Cuba, KS. Interment will follow at the National Bohemian (Kopsa) Cemetery.

The casket has been closed. Friends may call to sign the book from 1 PM until 8 PM on Monday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

