Bill Lewis, 87, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Bill was born on May 20, 1930 to Lovell Augustus and Wanda Florence (Collins) Lewis in Concordia, Kansas.

Bill graduated from Jamestown High School in Jamestown, Kansas in 1948.

Bill served honorably in the US Navy from 1950-1954. He has been a member of the American Legion for over 60 years and was a past commander.

He married Kathrine E. Henry on April 9, 1953.

He attended Southwest State College in Oklahoma. He was a watchmaker and worked at various jewelry stores repairing watches throughout his lifetime. After retirement from the jewelry store, Bill and Katie owned Katie’s Krafts and traveled the east coast selling their crafts at various malls and shows until Katie’s passing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathrine “Katie” Henry; his parents, his brother, Clyde Lewis, sister Lucille Ballard and his son Brad Lewis.

He is survived by his sister Maxine Kelly (Ross), Topeka; son Robert Lewis (Jo), McPherson; daughter Dianne Cox (Brownie), Marquette; Daughter-in-law Shannon Lewis, Marquette; 5 grandchildren: Rebecca Pankratz, Melissa Clouatre, Trenton Clements, Marci Clements, Daine Meinen, Amy Williams, Anna Ohle, Jacob Thiessen, Sarah Gaynor, numerous great grandchildren, family and friends.

Cremation has taken place a graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Tuesday, May 30th, with military honors at the McPherson Cemetery with Pastor Darren Frazier presiding. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Kansas Ave, McPherson, KS, 67460.