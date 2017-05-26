Bessie M. Payton, age 91, died, Wed., May 24, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, KS. She was born on May 4, 1926 to Hamilton L. & Mabel A. (Burch) Eakins.

Bessie graduated from Concordia High School. She married Max A. Pennebaker on July 4, 1946 in Concordia. He preceded her on April 13, 1969. She later married Willis R. Payton on Oct. 17, 1971 in Concordia and he preceded her on May 11, 1992. Bessie was a member of Trinity UMC, UMW, Esther Circle, American Legion Post #76 Auxiliary and the VFW #588 Auxiliary, where she served as President.

Bessie is survived by her brother, John Eakins (Joyce), Clyde and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Max Pennebaker & Willis Payton; her parents; brothers, Thomas & Art Eakins & sister, Adelia Hay Falk.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tues., May 30, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Scott Tempero officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be 2-8 pm, Monday, May 29, 2017 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the American Legion #76 & VFW #588 Auxiliaries in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.