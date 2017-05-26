Bernard John Kubitschek, 98, of Salina, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017. He was born May 16, 1919, in Salina, to George J. and Dorothy M. (Hagler) Kubitschek. He married Christine A. Shublom on Feb. 21, 1943. She passed away Aug. 28, 2012.

Upon graduating high school in Salina, he worked at Bell Telephone company, where he met Christine. He later was a Master Sergeant in the Army Air Corp during World War II in the European and North African Theaters. After the war, he was in charge of the microwave communications systems for 46 years with Kansas Power and Light for a large part of the state of Kansas. He loved radio and was an amateur Ham radio operator since age 13. Bernie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salina, where he sang in the choir for years and was a council member. He also sang in Handel’s Messiah Chorus at Bethany in Lindsborg for years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Survivors: his daughters, Ann Tellefson (John) and Marcia Graham (Jeff); and granddaughter, Kristina Tellefson, all of Salina.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Paul.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salina, with visitation prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.