Benjamin Francis Hunsicker (“Francis”) passed away May 13, 2017 in Hill City, Kansas. He was the son of Loren and Bonnie (Blankenbaker) Hunsicker, born on December 17, 1924 on the family farm one mile east of Morland, Kansas. His brother Dale died in an accident as a toddler; his brothers Allen and Russell were raised with Francis and lived long, full lives until pre-deceasing him.

Francis was educated in the Morland school system, graduating from high school with the Morland HighClass of 1943. On August 25, 1944 he joined the United States Army and proudly served during World War II as a heavy machine gunner in the Ryukyu Islands campaign. Given the code name “Iceberg,” the purpose of this strategic initiative was to gain control of Okinawa, the largest of the islands, as part of a greater plan to establish key strongholds in the Pacific and force Tokyo’s surrender. As a result of his service, Francis was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the Philippine Independence Ribbon. He was honorably discharged from service to his country on October 30, 1946.

The soldier returned safely from the war to his fiancée and the love of his life, Mildred Bell. Like many in service, Francis had picked up a smoking habit while serving. Mildred, eager to greet her soldier coming home announced at the train station “it’s me or the cigarettes.” He quit promptly and permanently, never smoking again! Francis and Mildred were married March 31, 1947, in WaKeeney, Kansas. Unto this union three children were born; daughter Zelma Jane, and sons Ben Dale and Fred Lee. Francis and Mildred raised their family on the farm.

After the children were raised, Francis and Mildred took the opportunity to travel to Hawaii and Acapulco through Francis’ associations with the Jacques Seed Company. Francis enjoyed snowmobile and fishing trips, and relished time spent in the goose blinds waiting for the morning flight. He was a hardworking farmer and rancher who many will remember as a good-hearted, helpful neighbor. As grandkids came along, you could find him and Mildred in the stands, parked with the heater on in the west end zone at the football field, or enjoying an evening seated alongside the third base outfield at the ball diamond. They proudly attended the various activities and interests of the grandkids, which Francis continued after Mildred’s passing on March 8, 2003. He later enjoyed the care and company of companion Greta Graf who will miss him.

Francis is survived by sons Ben (Christine) Hunsicker, Fred (Patty) Hunsicker, and daughter Zelma (Joe) Clements, grandchildren Ben (Dianna) Hunsicker, Jr., Melissa (Todd) Hunsicker Walburn, Sara (Josh) Clements-Sampson, Deana Hunsicker-Russell, Riley Hunsicker and Carrie Walter, as well as great-grandchildren Tanner and Jordan Hunsicker, Grayson and Kennedy Walburn, Gracie and Finlea Clements-Sampson, and Rachel Walter.

Morland was always home to Francis, and he cared very much for the community. He enjoyed keeping up with the happenings of the farmers in the area at the co-op or coffee shop. He was honored to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC as a WWII veteran, and just a few months ago proudly gathered with family and close friends to receive a Quilt of Valor which he treasured for his remaining time on earth. Many will miss his friendly smile and decades of stories.

Services for Francis were held Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Morland Methodist Church. Francis was laid to rest with full military honors, alongside his loving wife Mildred at the Morland Cemetery.