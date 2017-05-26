The Salina Post

Arraignment set for Kansas woman accused in fatal DUI crash

by

RENO COUNTY–A Kansas woman accused in a fatal, January DUI accident waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Reno County District Court Thursday.

Jane E. Hart, 65, Hutchinson, is charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence.

Just after 2p.m. on January 21, an Audi passenger vehicle driven by Hart was eastbound on 30th Street in Hutchinson, according to Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive and the vehicle struck a westbound motorcycle driven by Charles Caselton, 62, Burrton.

He died at the scene. Arraignment in the case is set for June 5.

