2017 State Track Results Presented by Salina Ortho

Class 3A Girls 3200m Run
Your STATE RUNNER-UP from Beloit is Hayley Burkes in a time of 11:52.22

Class 2A Boys 3200m Run
Rayne Schmidtberger of Sacred Heart finishes 14th in 11:03.98
Sean Conklin of Bennington finishes 11th in 10:47.27
Stratton Brown of Sacred Heart places 8th with a time of 10:33.86

9:00AM Audio Update

The first results for the day are in. 2A Girls 3200m Run
Elly Dahl of Republic County finishes 12th with a time of 13:26.17
And your 2017 STATE CHAMPION is Halle Johnson of Bennington in a time of 11:11.80

From Cessna Stadium in Wichita, catch all the action with up to date results from the Class 1-6A State Track Meet today and tomorrow. Covering all area athletes.

