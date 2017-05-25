Woman crashes vehicle into City pump station

An argument with her boyfriend allegedly provoked a Salina woman to crash her sport utility vehicle into a city pump station last night, according to a police spokesperson.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 31-year-old Holly Hickman was arguing with her boyfriend shortly after 9:30 p.m. when she became upset and got behind the wheel of her 2007 Ford Edge. The boyfriend told authorities that Hickman intentionally crashed the SUV into the pump station on the 200 block of South Second.

According to the report, Hickman was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” but her exact speed has yet to be determined. Hickman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment but Capt Forrester did not know the extent of her injuries.

The car sustained heavy front end damage. Authorities reported about $9,000 in damage to the exterior of the brick building.

Capt. Forrester says that felony damage to property charges are likely to follow.