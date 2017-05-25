The Salina Post
Salina Kansas News and Information Hub
May 25, 2017 by Rocky Robinson 1 Comment
DAVE says
May 25, 2017 at 10:57 pm
Your mother’s a wreck and so are you.
1 get a job
2 quit having babies you can’t care for.
3 Be proud to be a working an American.
4. Find a mentor.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
DAVE says
Your mother’s a wreck and so are you.
1 get a job
2 quit having babies you can’t care for.
3 Be proud to be a working an American.
4. Find a mentor.